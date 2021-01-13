UConn star Bouknight out indefinitely after elbow surgery

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The UConn men’s basketball team will be without its best player for a while.

James Bouknight underwent surgery on his left elbow on Tuesday, a week after he injured it in a game against Marquette. The school says Bouknight will be out for an indefinite amount of time. He missed the Husky’s last two games at Butler and DePaul.

Bouknight leads UConn in scoring this season with 20.3 points per game, to go along with 5.3 rebounds per game. UConn is 7-1 on the season and 4-1 in the Big East.



The Huskies’ next game is scheduled for Monday in Storrs against St. John’s.