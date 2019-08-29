UConn tightens up student tailgating policies

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of Connecticut tightened its policies on student tailgating ahead of the 2019 season.

University officials said they want students to have fun and partake in events on and off-campus but want them to be safe.

Students are required to abide by current policies and the new additions.

New rules include:

No hard alcohol (beer and wine only).

Kegs and bulk quantities of alcohol are not permitted in any vehicle, in the parking lots, or on property.

No jugs, large containers, juice containers or other large liquid containers and/or dispensers.

No trailers or any other attached structures to vehicles.

No standing in or on top of truck beds and vehicles.

No glass of any kind.

No pets.

Updated parking information was also released:

Vehicles: Parking spaces in the student lot are limited to the first 100 vehicles. They are a first-come, first-serve basis.

Single-game parking passes are $10 and must be bought on-site with cash only.

Buses: Student buses must register in advance prior to every game.

Bus registration is $50 and must be paid in advance when the driver picks up their parking credentials.

School officials warned that police presence would be increased. They said if students cannot follow the rules, the student tailgate lot privilege will be eliminated.