UConn to present proposal for big athletic budget cuts due to COVID-19 impact

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — On Friday, UConn is set to make an announcement concerning big cuts coming to UConn Athletics.

With resources stretched due to the COVID 19 crisis, eveeything is on the table. Athletic Director David Benedict is expected to present a plan to cut the department’s budget by $10 million over the next three years.

With that big of a budget cut, some of the school’s 24 varsity sports are in danger of being eliminated

UConn golf alums are worried their program could be one of them. Last week, many of them came together to raise money to keep the program alive.

They’ve raised about half a million dollars in pledges. Track alumni have been doing the same for their program.

UConn has 24 varsity sports, which is eight more teams than the requirement to keep that Division I status. UConn Athletics is expected to be present their plan during a Board of Trustees meeting today.