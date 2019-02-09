Sports

UConn women's basketball wins against Temple, 109 - 74

Posted: Feb 09, 2019 06:38 PM EST

Updated: Feb 09, 2019 06:38 PM EST

(WTNH) - An exciting game was played between the women basketball teams UConn and Temple. 

Both teams played their heart out, but UConn keeps ahead of Temple for a sweeping victory, 109 - 74. 

Watch the video for the full highlights. 

