STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The UConn Huskies have canceled an upcoming women’s basketball game due to issues related to COVID-19.

Wednesday’s UConn women’s game vs. Marquette is canceled due to COVID issues within the Golden Eagles’ program, The Big East announced Sunday evening.

The Big East added, “Per the BIG EAST game cancellation policy, the Conference office will attempt to reschedule the game in accordance with the parameters of the policy.”