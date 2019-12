Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma calls out to his team during the first half in a regional semifinal against Duke at the NCAA women’s college basketball tournament Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

(WTNH) — The University of Connecticut’s Division of Athletics has announced their Women’s basketball coach, Geno Auriemma, will undergo surgery Wednesday.

Geno’s procedure will alleviate symptoms caused by Diverticulitis.

He is expected to stay in the hospital and recover quickly.

The Associated Press reports the surgery could keep him off the court for the Huskies upcoming game with Oklahoma.

