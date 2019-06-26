UConn’s Jim Penders named Northeast Coach of the Year

(WTNH)– UConn baseball coach Jim Penders has built one of the best baseball programs in the Northeast, and he was honored for his hard work Tuesday.

Penders named the Northeast Coach of the Year by the American Baseball Coaches Association and Diamond Sports.

The Huskies won 39 games this season and made the NCAA Tournament for the sixth time since 2010.

