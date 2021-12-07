UConn’s Paige Bueckers out 6 to 8 weeks due to tibial plateau fracture

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) – The University of Connecticut announced that women’s basketball player Paige Bueckers will be out for several weeks due to an injury.

On Sunday in a game against Notre Dame, Bueckers left the game with a knee injury. After undergoing testing and an MRI scan, it was revealed she suffered a tibial plateau fracture.

UConn said she is expected to be out recovering between six to eight weeks.

Head coach Geno Auriemma released a statement saying, “Obviously, we’re all extremely disappointed for Paige and that she suffered this injury. It would be really hard to describe how much basketball means to Paige and how much her teammates mean to her. Not being able to do the thing that she loves to do, to be there for her teammates, is really difficult for her. We’ve had players get injured in the past and my philosophy here is, I’m not interested in how fast we can get someone back; I’m interested in what’s best for them long term. Every decision made will prioritize what’s best for Paige and her career. Everyone involved with this program will be there to support Paige through her healing process.”

