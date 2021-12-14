UConn’s Paige Bueckers out 8 weeks after undergoing surgery on left knee

Connecticut’s Paige Bueckers (5) is helped off the court by Amari DeBerrym, left, after injuring herself in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — UConn women’s basketball star Paige Bueckers underwent surgery Monday to repair the left leg fracture she suffered earlier this month.

The reigning national player of the year fractured her left tibia at the knee in a win over Notre Dame on Dec. 5. She was expected to miss anywhere from six to eight weeks with the injury

On Tuesday afternoon, UConn announced Bueckers underwent successful surgery Monday and will be out for eight weeks.

Bueckers was averaging 21.2 points, 6.2 assists, and 5.5 rebounds for the Huskies.

UConn’s current ranking at No. 7 is the lowest for the program since 2007.

