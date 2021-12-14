UConn’s Paige Bueckers out 8 weeks after undergoing surgery on left knee

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — UConn women’s basketball star Paige Bueckers underwent surgery Monday to repair the left leg fracture she suffered earlier this month.
The reigning national player of the year fractured her left tibia at the knee in a win over Notre Dame on Dec. 5. She was expected to miss anywhere from six to eight weeks with the injury
On Tuesday afternoon, UConn announced Bueckers underwent successful surgery Monday and will be out for eight weeks.
Bueckers was averaging 21.2 points, 6.2 assists, and 5.5 rebounds for the Huskies.
UConn’s current ranking at No. 7 is the lowest for the program since 2007.