UConn’s Tyler Polley suffers season-ending injuries

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — UConn men’s basketball starting forward Tyler Polley is reportedly out for the season.

UConn issued a statement Sunday saying Polley tore his ACL and meniscus in his left knee during Friday’s practice. The injuries benched him for the remainder of the season

Polley’s surgery is tentatively scheduled for Friday, Jan. 17. His recovery time could take 7-9 months, according to UConn.

Polley ended his season with what UConn is calling “his finest performance.” He posted a game-high 19 points and a career-high 11 rebounds leading UConn to their 67-61 home win over Tulane on Wednesday.

The junior’s season so far was a career-best averaging 9.5 points and 3.2 rebounds a game. He led the team at .405 from three-point range and posted .417 shooting overall.

With 16 games left in the regular season, the Huskies will face Wichita State at home on Sunday.