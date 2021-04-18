UMaine cancels baseball games with UHart during social media threat investigation

ORONO, Maine (AP) — The University of Maine canceled home baseball games with the University of Hartford as university police investigate a social media threat.

The University of Maine Police Department on Saturday night asked members of the Orono community to “remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings.” It asked for the public’s help in locating a man identified as 20-year-old Afshin Zarechian, of Manchester, New Hampshire.

University spokeswoman Margaret Nagle said Sunday that there’s no arrest warrant and no current outstanding charges from the university against Zarechian. She said he’s not a student at the university. A phone number for Zarechian couldn’t be found. Police and Nagle did not release any further information on the threat.