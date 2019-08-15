UNewHaven Chargers football is #1 preseason pick for NE10

(WTNH) — The University of New Haven football program never seems to skip a beat, even when players come and go.

There have been coaching changes over the years, still the Chargers seem to have an NE10 conference contender.

Chris Pincince’s team is the Coaches 2019 preseason pick to win the Northeast 10 conference.

UNH is coming off a second round appearance in last year’s NCAA tournament.

UNH kicks off its season September 7th at Indiana of PA.

SCSU was picked to finish 4th in the NE10.

