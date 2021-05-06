University of Hartford Board of Regents vote to transition from Division I to Division III athletics model

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of Hartford Board of Regents voted Thursday to transition the University’s athletics programs from NCAA Division I to Division III.

The board’s decision comes after a year of discussion and study of the current athletics model as well as the review of an on-campus task force.

BREAKING: After a lot of controversy, University of Hartford WILL leave Division I athletics for Division III. Latest on @WTNH pic.twitter.com/L8VvJPo1IF — Darren Kramer (@DarrenKramer8) May 7, 2021

University of Hartford Board of Regents chair David Gordon said:

Intercollegiate athletics has long been an integral part of the University of Hartford student experience and that will not change. At the same time, a move to Division III will allow the University to further strengthen the academic, co-curricular, and wellness experience for all students. While we know this decision will disappoint some members of our community, we remain confident that this shift is in the best long-term interests of the institution and all its students.

“The University of Hartford owes so much to the generations of student-athletes and athletics staff who have added immeasurably to our community and are a source of pride for the University,” said University of Hartford President Gregory S. Woodward. “As we transition to this new model for intercollegiate athletics in the coming years, I am energized by the opportunities we will have to support the success of all of our students, including our student-athletes.”

The University will officially file its intent to move to Division III with the NCAA in January 2022.

If approved, the University will work with the NCAA on the reclassification process, in preparation for active membership in Division III no later than September 1, 2025.