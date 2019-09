Sheahon Zenger speaks during a news conference at the University of Kansas in Lawrence, Kan., Monday, Jan. 3, 2011. Zenger has been named athletic director at Kansas. He is the former athletic director at Illinois State University. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of New Haven has a new athletic director.

Sheahon Zenger, formerly with the University of Kansas, has accepted the position.

Zenger replaced Chris Palmer, who retired earlier in the summer.

Zenger was the athletic director at the University of Kansas from 2011-2018.

School officials said he was let go due to a lack of success with the football program.