US soccer star Megan Rapinoe urges fans to ‘watch your team’

United States’ Megan Rapinoe , center left, celebrates with teammates their victory in the Women’s World Cup final soccer match between US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France, Sunday, July 7, 2019. US won 2:0. (AP Photo/David Vincent)

(ABC NEWS) — The U.S. Women’s National Team are back home after their historic World Cup win and the celebrations have just begun.

Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, Julie Ertz, Rose Lavelle, Alyssa Naeher, Carli Lloyd, Jessica McDonald, Crystal Dunn and the rest of the USWNT joined “GMA” along with their coach Jill Ellis for a welcome home party and shared in the ongoing excitement on the heels of their record-breaking run.ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Women’s National Team appear on “Good Morning America” about their World Cup win, July 9, 2019.

When asked how she felt about being part of a dynasty, Rapinoe said, “I think it suits us. This team fits well into that word.”

U.S. Soccer WNT✔@USWNT

COUNT ‘EM



32.7K5:41 PM – Jul 8, 2019Twitter Ads info and privacy3,791 people are talking about this

The now four-time FIFA Women’s World Cup champions defeated the Netherlands 2-0 Sunday to earn their second consecutive title and notched some impressive records throughout the 2019 tournament in France.

For Lavelle, the win was the manifestation of something she worked towards her whole life.

“It’s kind of something you’ve always envisioned yourself doing, so I never like to call it a dream, because it was something I really felt would be a reality someday,” she said.

ESPN Stats & Info✔@ESPNStatsInfo

The @USWNT joins Germany (2003 and 2007) as the only teams to repeat as World Cup champions, scoring a World Cup record 26 goals.



This marks the 4th World Cup championship for Team USA, extending its record.1,0831:19 PM – Jul 7, 2019Twitter Ads info and privacy

The U.S. broke its own record for the most FIFA Women’s World Cup wins of any country with four and joins Germany as the only other country with back-to-back titles.

They scored the most goals in a single Women’s World Cup match — 13 against Thailand in their first match in the group stage — and set a new record for the most goals scored in a FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament — 26 in total.

ESPN Stats & Info✔@ESPNStatsInfo

The @USWNT has now broken the record for most goals in a single FIFA Women’s World Cup (currently at 26).



Rose Lavelle (24 years, 54 days) is the 2nd-youngest American to score in a World Cup Final, trailing only Alex Morgan (22 years, 15 days) in 2011.4,12912:33 PM – Jul 7, 2019Twitter Ads info and privacy

Co-captain Morgan tied a record, which had stood from Michelle Akers when the tournament began in 1991, for the most goals scored in a single women’s soccer game with five in the win over Thailand.

The team received their medals from living legends who have said this team is leading a global movement.

“It was pretty incredible getting the medals from Kristine Lilly and to give her a good hug and to also see a bunch of the ’99ers so in that way it’s kind of come full circle,” Morgan said on “GMA.”

“This program has such a rich history of success; as long as we can just continue to carry it on and carry the torch, I think we’re doing a pretty good job,” she added.

The team’s manager, Ellis, became the first women’s coach to ever win two World Cup titles in the history of the sport. She became the first coach in men’s or women’s soccer to win two World Cup titles since the 1930s.

“It’s been the greatest team I’ve ever been involved with,” Ellis said of the group of talented players. “I think it’s actually the bond they had with each other that gave us such a force when we stepped on the field. I mean they’re incredible individuals but they are a force.”

Rapinoe also discussed the team’s fight for equal pay and treatment.

“For all the fans and everybody, good morning, good morning America. Everybody go watch your team. Watch the national team. Watch your local club teams,” she urged. “There is a part in this for everybody to do. And I think we’ve really left the old conversation behind us and now it’s time for action.”

Later, Rapinoe noted that each of the players is on a National Women’s Soccer League team that they are returning to in the coming weeks — though for now they’ll take “for sure this week, maybe into next week and the next” to rest, she laughed.

“We’ll try to enjoy obviously this moment and everything that comes with it for these next few days and then back to work a little bit,” Rapinoe said.

Naeher, the team’s goalkeeper, addressed the incredible penalty kick save in the semifinal against England that propelled them to the final.

“There wasn’t really much going through my mind. I kind of blacked out for a second,” she said. “I just felt calm, everyone seemed calm, everyone felt calm. I feed off this team’s energy and [my] incredible teammates. There was never a doubt in my mind that it was not going to go in and that’s what I felt and was able to come up with it,” she said as her teammates cheered.

Sunday’s exciting final was the most-watched soccer match on English-language television since the 2015 Women’s World Cup final, according to Fox Sports who broadcasted the tournament.

“I’m so proud of this whole group. It’s crazy,” Lloyd, who has competed in four World Cups and three Olympics with the team, said, adding that she’s taking time to “unwind” before making any decisions about her future. “It just gets crazier and crazier — to the young ones it goes by very fast, so soak every bit of it up.”

Good Morning America✔@GMA

JUST RELEASED: The @USWNT will play at the #RoseBowl on August 3rd and tickets are on sale now!4058:55 AM – Jul 9, 2019Twitter Ads info and privacy92 people are talking about this

The U.S. Women’s National Team also announced their upcoming scheudle and the first game for the World Cup champs will be at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles on Aug. 3.

