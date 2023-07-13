STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. (WTNH) — Some of the biggest names in racing are in Connecticut Thursday night for the SRX Racing series at Stafford Motor Speedway.



News 8’s John Pierson went to the track to give a preview of all the festivities before the race starts at 9 p.m.

The Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) features a variety of drivers including Denny Hamlin, Marco Andretti and Hailie Deegan.

According to a post from the SRX Twitter page, next Thursday’s planned race at the Thunder Road Speedbowl in Vermont has been moved to the Stafford Motor Speedway in Connecticut, due to the extreme flooding in Vermont.

President Joe Biden issued a state of emergency for Vermont earlier this week due to the dangerous flooding impacting the state.

Thunder Road will refund all tickets for this year’s race, officials said. SRX is planning to host a race at Thunder Road Speedbowl in 2024.