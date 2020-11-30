VIDEO: Gov. Lamont responds to young hockey player’s letter asking him to reopen youth sports

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont responded to a letter from a youth hockey player asking him to reopen winter sports in a personalized video on Twitter Sunday.

Last week, Governor Ned Lamont put club, youth, and other winter sports on hold due to a rise in COVID-19 cases across the state. This shortly after the Connecticut Interscholastic Academic Conference put all high school sports on hold until January for the same reason.

The following day, young athletes from across the state sent letters to the governor and signed pucks with the “Let me play” slogan.

On Sunday, Gov. Lamont released a video responding to one of the young hockey player’s letters encouraging him to reopen youth sports back.

Gov. Lamont responded, “Well, first of all, Max, thank you for the orange puck. I’ve never gotten an orange puck before. I was a 10-year-old hockey player…I’m sorry about [postponing winter sports]. We’ve found a lot of infections in and around winter sports, in particular hockey. Boston had hundreds of infections…Yale hockey team: 19 infections. And we want to do everything we can to keep your school open so you can go to school safely. I really am sorry about the inconvenience. I know what it would have meant to me as a kid. But I want to tell ya, you’re going to be playing hockey in January if we’re really careful right now.”