Vin Baker’s ‘Addiction Ends Here’ 5K held Saturday

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH)–Old Saybrook native and former University of Hartford star Vin Baker had a possible hall of fame NBA career curtailed by alcohol and drugs.

These days, Vin is a coach with the Milwaukee Bucks. He’s been sober for 8 and a half years, but he doesn’t forget where he came from.

The Vin Baker Foundation’s second annual ‘Addiction Ends Here’ 5K was held Saturday morning at Saybrook Point.

Vin ran with hundreds of runners in search of hope for so many people that battle addiction in Connecticut.

“This is the most meaningful thing I’ve done in my life,” Vin told Sports Team 8.

He feels like he is saving lives from putting on these events, he added.

“Bring people in to live sober lives. It’s all about being sober,” Vin said.

His foundation is also working with Project Courage in Old Saybrook. They offer outpatient services and events life this really help spread awareness.

The event’s proceeds will help fund Vin’s ultimate goal: Get facilities built in Connecticut that will help people overcome addiction.

