1  of  2
Breaking News
WATCH LIVE: Mueller to take center stage at Russia probe hearings Attention DIRECTV Viewers – Contact DIRECTV today at 800-288-2020 and tell DIRECTV to “Bring back my WTNH News 8!”
LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning CT at Nine

Warriors headed to Basketball championships with 71-62 victory

Sports

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Waiting for the Eagles, a fimiliar foe..
Kenny Smith and the Windsor Warriors got all the could handle from ImmaculateWednesday night.

Quinn Guth for Immaculate the little floater in the lane.

Warriors Amir Spears the pretty spin and drive to the hoop and goes down to the floor…he’s ok.

Jack Woods for 3 from the corner for the Mustangs.

Warriors running some good offense, nice pass down low to Alexander Peterson for two.

71-62 Warriors.
The Division one championship games is Saturday at 8:15pm at Mohegan Sun.
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss