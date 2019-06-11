Warriors stay alive…Durant injured again…Parker retires…

The Golden State Warriors have forced a Game 6 in the NBA Finals by rallying for a 106-105 win over the Raptors in Toronto.

The Warriors trailed by six with about three minutes left until Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson nailed three straight 3-pointers. Curry finished with 31 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, while Thompson added 26 points and six boards to help the Warriors send the series back to Oakland on Thursday.

Warriors forward Kevin Durant is most likely done for the season after suffering an injured right Achilles early in the second quarter of Monday’s win against the Raptors. An MRI will be performed Tuesday to determine the severity, but Durant’s season is clearly over and his recovery will likely take several months if the Achilles is indeed torn. Durant had just returned to action after missing nine straight games with a strained calf.

Four-time NBA champion Tony Parker has announced he’s retiring after 18 seasons, saying it was an “incredible journey. The 37-year-old Parker played 17 seasons for the San Antonio Spurs and made the postseason every year of his career before joining the Charlotte Hornets and missing out this season. Parker started 1,151 regular season games and averaged 15.5 points and 5.6 assists per game.

