Washington’s NFL team announces new name will be Commanders

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) -- Police in Hamden are investigating an attempted robbery that happened Monday and a theft that happened Tuesday in the same parking lot on Dixwell Avenue.

Around 10:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the parking lot of Stop & Shop on Dixwell Avenue on the report of an attempted armed robbery. Police said the victim was in his parked vehicle when a suspect opened the unlocked car door and brandished a firearm.