WATCH LIVE: Celebration of Life memorial for Kobe, Gianna Bryant to be held at Staples Center in LA

LOS ANGELES, Cal. (WTNH) — A Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles Monday at 1pm.

RELATED: NTSB investigates helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter and 7 others

The basketball legend and his 13-year-old daughter died tragically in a helicopter crash along with seven other passengers on January 26th in Calabasas, California.

RELATED: ‘I’m sick right now’: the world reacts to tragic death of former Lakers star, Kobe Bryant

News 8 will be streaming the ceremony in its entirety live on WTNH.com and on the News 8 app starting at 1 p.m.