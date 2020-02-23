WATCH LIVE: Celebration of Life memorial for Kobe, Gianna Bryant to be held at Staples Center in LA

Breaking News
LOS ANGELES, Cal. (WTNH) — A Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles Monday at 1pm.

The basketball legend and his 13-year-old daughter died tragically in a helicopter crash along with seven other passengers on January 26th in Calabasas, California.

News 8 will be streaming the ceremony in its entirety live on WTNH.com and on the News 8 app starting at 1 p.m.

