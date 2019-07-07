Loved ones of US Women’s goalie Alyssa Naeher host championship watch party

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH)–Fans are celebrating all across the country for the US Women’s soccer team’s 2-0 victory against the Netherlands on Sunday.

But, the cheers may be the loudest in Connecticut from the friends and family of goalie Alyssa Naeher; she grew up in Stratford.

Her friends and family gathered in at Elim Park in Cheshire to watch Alyssa and her team’s worldwide success Sunday.

“I am very excited for her,” Alyssa’s grandmother said.

Alyssa was a soccer player before she started kindergarten, according to her grandmother. She remembers helping to cultivate Alyssa’s soccer dreams in the backyard.

Alyssa developed her soccer skills at Christian Heritage School in Trumbull.

Lorna Tyrell, Alyssa’s cousin, said, “It’s really surreal because we’ve been talking about this for the last 20 years and it’s really exciting.”

Tyrell added, “We’re overjoyed. We love that she’s getting her moment in the sun.”

Alyssa’s grandmother added, “The whole team is a wonderful team and they play well together.”

US Women’s Soccer team goalie Alyssa Naeher with her grandmother

