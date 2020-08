WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The West Hartford Chamber of Commerce is holding its 34 Annual Golf Tournament on Monday.

The event tees off at 9 a.m at Wampanoag Country Club. The chamber says the group and the club have worked to ensure safe conditions amid concerns of COVID-19.

Pre-registration is online and for $240, you get 18 holes of golf, a 2-player cart, full breakfast, and access to an afternoon barbecue.