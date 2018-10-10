What now for the Yankees? Video

WTNH - So what now for the Yankees?

They won 100 games this season, hit the most home runs in major league history----but come up short of the ultimate goal----a World Series Championship.

Rookie Manager Aaron Boone with some growing pains during the playoffs and obviously last night was a tough pill to swallow

"Well we want to continue to get better, we're chasing the perfect offense, so , as a major league athlete we're chasing to be the best we can be. Offensively, pitching, defense your always chasing utopia. We're chasing that."

Look for the Yankees to try to add some big free agent pieces this winter.

