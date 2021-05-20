What will fall 2021 games and tournaments look like for student-athletes and their families in CT?

(WTNH) — The CIAC says they are full speed ahead with post-season plans and are looking to the fall for a renewed sense of normalcy for student-athletes and their families. So what will games and tournaments look like?

Dr. Glen Lungarini with the CIAC says he is still waiting on final guidance from DPH but says he is in active conversations with the State Health Department leadership adding things are looking up for student-athletes.

While Connecticut lifted all COVID-related restrictions, the CIAC director says the language of the guidance from DPH needs to be reviewed to ensure they follow the rules when it comes to mask-wearing at large events. Also, how to enforce distancing at events that may gather a lot of spectators keeping in mind that many athletes still have not been vaccinated

The CIAC has to be in compliance with school property rules as well.

Notable from the conversation today, all ticket sales will be moving to digital only to cut down on cash sales with hopes of moving to a hands free transaction system. All in all, CIAC leadership says they are full speed ahead and remain committed to ensuring students can have a great post-season now that COVID is a bit more under control.

“To think of where we were and where we are now and to think that kids 12 and older can get vaccinated and what an exceptional job we’ve done in the state to open up even now at the end of the school year,” Dr. Glen Lungarini. “We are looking forward next year to a full slate of athletics.”

Coming up at 10 pm on WTNH, what sports teams can look forward to when they compete.