FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Six rings, 19 consecutive winning seasons, and 266 total wins: Bill Belichick truly built a dynasty in New England.

But all good things come to an end, and after a 4-13 season — the worst in Belichick’s time with the Patriots — owner Robert Kraft and the head coach decided to part ways after 24 seasons.

So now the questions stands — where is Belichick going next?

Atlanta Falcons

Many NFL insiders believe this is the most likely path for Belichick, based on their strong offense, which is where Belichick has struggled in recent years.

The Falcons have the personnel, having drafted tight end Kyle Pitts, wide receiver Drake London and running back Bijan Robinson over the past three seasons.

The team struggled this year, however, and a new coach could be what they need.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank fired head coach Arthur Smith after the team’s third straight sub-.500 season. Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz reports that Blank is looking for the full package as his replacement, which could be Belichick taking on head coach and general manager duties.

Los Angeles Chargers

A sunny setting, a premier quarterback, a brand new $270 million facility and an open general manager position? The Chargers fired head coach Brandon Staley, and their opening is one that could fit Belichick’s needs.

The most appealing part is Justin Herbert. After years of quarterback woes for Belichick, Herbert would be a breath of fresh air. He’s ranked among the best, despite not racking up the wins in LA, and he’s in for the long haul, having signed a seven-year, $262.5 million contract.

The Chargers have the roster and they have the money, so what’s been the problem? Their defense.

The Chargers are currently ranked 28th in the league on that side of the ball, so a defensive mind like Belichick might be the answer.

Washington Commanders

If Belichick is looking to go somewhere to build a team up from the ground, the Commanders may be the best choice.

Washington is in need of a complete rebuild, and they have the means to do it with a second-round draft pick and the most cap space the NFL at $86 million.

This team is also close to home for Belichick, as he grew up in Annapolis, where his father coached at the Naval Academy.

Moving on from coaching?

Although unlikely, considering Belichick is just 15 games away from being the most winning coach in NFL history over Don Shula, there are other options for him.

Belichick could make the move to TV as an analyst, or he could succeed his friend Nick Saban at Alabama, or maybe he’ll decide to hang up his whistle and retire.

Only time will tell.

The following teams (besides the Patriots) are in the market for a head coach: