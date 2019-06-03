Breaking News
24-year-old victim dies after shooting incident in New Haven
Live Now
Watch GMCT now at 6

Williams pacing Sun with contagious energy

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Connecticut Sun have great energy.

A large source of that positive vibe comes from the team’s smallest player, Courtney Williams.

The fourth-year guard from South Florida has the superstar quality.

She’s the kind of player you love having on your team, but probably gets to the opponent.

Related Content: Women’s History Month: Morgan Tuck of the Connecticut Sun

Williams is developing into one of the WNBA’s best guards.

She’s averaging 13 points, four assists and five and a half rebounds per game.

Watch the video above for more.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss