Williams pacing Sun with contagious energy

The Connecticut Sun have great energy.
A large source of that positive vibe comes from the team’s smallest player, Courtney Williams.
The fourth-year guard from South Florida has the superstar quality.
She’s the kind of player you love having on your team, but probably gets to the opponent.
Williams is developing into one of the WNBA’s best guards.
She’s averaging 13 points, four assists and five and a half rebounds per game.
