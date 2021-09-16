WNBA-leading Sun rout Liberty 98-69 for 13th straight win

Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas scores her first basket of the season, against the New York Liberty during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Jonquel Jones had 18 points and 13 rebounds, DeWanna Bonner also scored 18 points and the WNBA-leading Connecticut Sun beat the New York Liberty 98-69 on Wednesday night for their 13th straight victory.

Jones completed her league-leading 17th double-double in the third quarter. DiJonai Carrington added 14 points and Brionna Jones had 13 for Connecticut.

The Sun got a season-high 36 points from their bench. Natisha Hiedeman scored 11 points and Jasmine Thomas had 10. Natasha Howard had 25 points and eight rebounds for New York. The Liberty have lost eight games in a row.