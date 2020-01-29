WNBA MVP Delle Donne undergoes back surgery

FILE – In this Sept. 19, 2019, file photo, Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne speaks at a press conference where she was named the 2019 WNBA most valuable player in Washington. The WNBA champion Mystics say reigning MVP Elena Delle Donne is expected to be ready for the start of the season after undergoing back surgery. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The WNBA champion Washington Mystics say reigning MVP Elena Delle Donne is expected to be ready for the start of the season after undergoing back surgery.

The Mystics said Wednesday that Delle Donne had minor surgery Friday in Dallas to repair an injury she suffered during the playoffs.

The team says an update will be provided at the start of training camp this spring. The 2020 regular season starts in May. The Mystics open the season May 16 against Los Angeles.

Delle Donne averaged just under 20 points a game for the Mystics last season. She played through the back injury to compete in all nine playoff games and help Washington win its first WNBA title in franchise history.

