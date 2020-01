(WTNH) — Rocky Johnson, WWE Hall of Famer, and father of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has passed away at the age of 75, WWE reports.

Johnson’s sports-entertainment career began in the mid-1960s when he made a memorable impression in the National Wrestling Alliance.

Johnson’s career took off when he began his WWE tenure in 1983.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008.

His cause of death is unknown at this time.