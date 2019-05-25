Yale defeats Penn State at Final Four

Yale certainly has a rich history of lacrosse. In fact, the Elis won their first national championship in 1883.

The defending national champs from Yale have a chance to make it two titles in a row this weekend in Philadelphia.

Andy Shay’s team taking on a Penn State team whose only loss this year was to Yale.

The Bulldogs jumped on the Lions right off the jump. Jack Tigh the pass to the freshman Matt Brandau 3-0 Yale.

They keep it going. Tigh passes it again, this time to sharpshooter Jackson Morrill 10-1 Yale.

10-2 after Quarter 1 and 12-9 at the half.

In the 4th Quarter, Penn State had cut it to 3, but Yale would pull away Joey Sessa to Brandau.

TD Earlin of course wins the faceoff to Brandau his 6th. 19-13 Yale.

Then Brandau gets his 7th goal as Yale wins it 21-17.

They will take on Virginia,13-12 over time winner over Duke.