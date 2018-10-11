Yale football looking to return to winning ways against Mercer

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - The Yale football team will try and bounce back from a rough loss against Dartmouth last weekend.

The young Bulldogs are trying to find some more consistency on the field.

Tony Reno's team is now 2-2 after four games.

The team will face a tough out of conference test on Saturday at the Yale Bowl.

Related Content: Yale Bulldogs to take on Dartmouth this weekend

The Mercer Bears will come to town, up from Macon, Ga.

The Bears are 3-2 and can score a lot of points.

Coach Reno and his team have to put Dartmouth behind them and just get better.

Watch the video above for more.