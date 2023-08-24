NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale University senior quarterback Nolan Grooms was last year’s offensive player of the year — but that’s not stopping him from hoping to be even better this season.

Improvement, Grooms said, can be scary for the Ivy League.

“You know, we got a lot of returners coming back on offense,” he said. “And we’ve got a big offensive line, too. You know, that makes it easier on me. But, you know, yeah, so we got a new offense coordinator this year, and, you know, after like these first two days have been sort of, you know, the smoothest for today’s, and I’ve had since I’ve been here.”

Head Coach Tony Reno said the team has depth at multiple offensive skill positions.

The Yale football team returned to the practice field this week, ready to take on the new season and perform a repeat as Ivy League conference champions.

Reno is confident of this year’s lineup.

“The great thing with this team is they really put last year behind them after Thanksgiving,” Reno told News 8 earlier this week. “You know, they celebrated, had a week off of that, and then they put it behind them. It’s like, ‘Hey, we’re going to go, we want to go do something that hasn’t been done here in a long time.’”

The season opens on Sept. 16 against the College of the Holy Cross.