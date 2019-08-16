Yale football team gets tour of ESPN, featured on SportsCenter, for Ivy League Media Day

by: Erik Dobratz

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The Yale football team will hit the practice field next week in preparation for the upcoming season.

Head coach Tony Reno and a couple players were at ESPN in Bristol for Ivy League media day on Thursday.

It was a chance to talk to reporters and get a behind the scenes look at the worldwide leader in sports.

The athletes got to be guests on SportsCenter and got a tour of the ESPN campus.

Yale opens the 2019 season with the first of three home games on September 21 against Holy cross.

