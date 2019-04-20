Yale football team holds clinic for young football players

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - The Yale football team has a ton of history in the Elm City, but this weekend, Team 147 did something that's never been done before.

The Bulldogs scrapped it's annual Blue-White Spring Game and took their ball over to Bowen Field to practice and get a little closer to the New Haven community on Saturday.

What a day for about a dozen young football players from New Haven; The Yale coaching staff ran a clinic inside the Floyd Little Athletic Center.

Tony Reno and his staff put the kids through a bunch of drills, teaching them about football and also a little bit about life.

This whole idea was put together by Reno and Yale police officer Martin Parker. Parker played at Hyde of New Haven and was actually recruited by Yale before playing at Richmond and then the NFL.

After the clinic, the young players joined the team on Bowen Field to watch the Bulldogs practice.

Parker said an event like this can go a long way to helping kids stay on the right path.