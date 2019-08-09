LIVE NOW /
Yale football team voted #1 Ivy League preseason pick

Sports Team 8

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH)–The Yale football team will hit the practice field soon. The Bulldogs will do so as the preseason pick to win the Ivy League.

They picked up 9 1st place votes in the preseason media poll:

  1. Yale (9 first-place votes) 119 points
  2. Dartmouth (2 first-place votes) 111 points
  3. Princeton (4 first-place votes) 107 points
  4. Harvard (1 first-place vote ) 93 points
  5. Penn 67 points
  6. Columbia (1 first-place vote) 61 points
  7. Cornell 29 points
  8. Brown 24 points

The first game of the season is September 21 at home against Holy Cross.

