Yale football team voted #1 Ivy League preseason pick

(WTNH)–The Yale football team will hit the practice field soon. The Bulldogs will do so as the preseason pick to win the Ivy League.

They picked up 9 1st place votes in the preseason media poll:

Yale (9 first-place votes) 119 points Dartmouth (2 first-place votes) 111 points Princeton (4 first-place votes) 107 points Harvard (1 first-place vote ) 93 points Penn 67 points Columbia (1 first-place vote) 61 points Cornell 29 points Brown 24 points

The first game of the season is September 21 at home against Holy Cross.