Yale football team voted #1 Ivy League preseason pick

(WTNH)–The Yale football team will hit the practice field soon. The Bulldogs will do so as the preseason pick to win the Ivy League.
They picked up 9 1st place votes in the preseason media poll:
- Yale (9 first-place votes) 119 points
- Dartmouth (2 first-place votes) 111 points
- Princeton (4 first-place votes) 107 points
- Harvard (1 first-place vote ) 93 points
- Penn 67 points
- Columbia (1 first-place vote) 61 points
- Cornell 29 points
- Brown 24 points
The first game of the season is September 21 at home against Holy Cross.