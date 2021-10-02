Yale gets first shutout since 2017, blanks Lehigh 34-0

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Backup Nolan Grooms threw for two touchdowns, Mason Tipton caught three passes for 122 yards and a score, and Yale cruised past Lehigh 34-0 for its first shutout since 2017.

Tipton’s 57-yard catch-and-run gave Grooms his first career touchdown for a 21-0 lead late in the second quarter. Grooms also completed a 15-yard scoring pass to Chase Nenad early in the fourth.

Yale outgained Lehigh 272-63 in the first half as the Mountain Hawks only had four first downs. Lehigh finished with 146 total yards. Stater Griffin O’Connor was 9 of 18 for 123 yards and a score for Yale.

