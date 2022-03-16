NEW HAVEN Conn. (WTNH) — The Yale men’s basketball team boarded the bus in front of the Payne Whitney Gym Wednesday morning to head to the NCAA Tournament.

No. 14 Yale plays in the first round against No. 3 Purdue on Friday in Milwaukee.

Purdue is the heavy favorite, but Yale has been an underdog before and won tournament games. In 2016, they were a 12 seed and knocked out Baylor.

Yale coach James Jones knows this is March and anything can happen.

“It doesn’t matter. We’re ready to play, and we got a couple more practices, and we’ll be looking sharp and ready to go,” Brown said. “This is what you grow up dreaming about doing when you’re a kid. Each experience is different. We got a different group of guys this year, and I’m kind of living it through them.

News 8 will also be covering the UConn women and their quest for a 12th national championship. The Huskies face Mercer on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs. You can watch the game on News 8.

The Fairfield University women are also in the tournament. The Stags play their first-round game Friday night against the University of Texas in Austin.