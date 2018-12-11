Yale hockey on a 6-game winning streak
WTNH - Not too many college hockey teams are hotter than Yale right now. The 18th ranked Bulldogs are on a six game unbeaten streak.
Tuesday night, they play at 2nd ranked UMass.
A couple of players to keep an eye on for the Eli's----identical twin brothers Evan and Mitchell Smith.
They're both playing big roles for the Bulldogs-- which makes it even more difficult for their head coach Keith Allain to tell them apart at times.
"There's been one or two times where we were on the bench and Mitch was out there and we heard him say, 'Oh Evan what are you doing?' and he kind of looked down at me and gave me a little nudge and laughs it off but he's pretty good for the most part", said Yale Forward Evan Smith.
"We are very similar in a lot of ways. We're studying the same major we take all the same classes. There's not much that I like and he doesn't like, so you might as well use the twin thing to your advantage. Take the same classes , get a little edge. It makes life a little easier", said brother Mitchell Smith.
