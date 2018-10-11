Yale Hoops kickoff season in China in less than a month
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Five practices in the books for the Yale men's basketball team.
A little less than a month from now the Bulldogs kick off the 2018-19 season----in China.
Yale will play California in Shanghai on November 9th.
This is the second time that head coach James Jones has taken a team to Asia.
The Bulldogs should be pretty good again this season with a lot of experience and talent.
Jones is really looking forward to this big trip with his team.
"Should be a great opportunity for the guys to see another culture, experience it and again were gonna play a great team in California and were looking forward to that too."
Yale Junior Miye Oni is has been looking forward to this opportunity for a long time.
"Yeah that should be amazing, Honestly, the China trip is something that we've been looking forward to since we heard we were going. It's exciting, We get to play a great team and hopefully we get a win there see the sights and have a great week in China."
