Sports

Yale Hoops kickoff season in China in less than a month

By:

Posted: Oct 10, 2018 11:06 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 10, 2018 11:06 PM EDT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Five practices in the books for the Yale men's basketball team.

 A little less than a month from now the Bulldogs kick off the 2018-19 season----in China.

Yale will play California in Shanghai on November 9th.

This is the second time that head coach James Jones has taken a team to Asia.

The Bulldogs should be pretty good again this season with a lot of experience and talent.

Jones is really looking forward to this big trip with his team.

"Should be a great opportunity for the guys to see another culture, experience it and again were gonna play a great team in California and were looking forward to that too."

Yale Junior Miye Oni is has been looking forward to this opportunity for a long time.

"Yeah that should be amazing, Honestly, the China trip is something that we've been looking forward to since we heard we were going. It's exciting, We get to play a great team and hopefully we get a win there see the sights and have a great week in China."

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Halloween Happenings across…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Halloween Happenings across…

Watch the Connecticut…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Connecticut…

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2018 Fall Fairs & Festivals in…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center