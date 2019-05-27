Yale lacrosse falls to Virginia 13-9 in NCAA title game

It won’t be a repeat year for the Yale men’s lacrosse team.

Yale lost to the University of Virginia in the 2019 Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championship.

The teams traded blows early before the Cavaliers jumped out to a 6-2 lead after the second quarter.

After Yale cut the lead to two early in the third, Virginia’s offense rattled off five unanswered goals to jump out to an 11-4 advantage.

After cutting lead down to 6-4, virginia with five straight goals. 11-4 @UVAMensLax leads Yale 6:43 to go in 3rd.— Erik Dobratz (@Erikd25) May 27, 2019

Yale was unable to catch Virginia in the fourth quarter, falling 13-9.

13-9 final. @YaleLacrosse loses to @UVAMensLax . Great season for Bulldogs @YaleAthletics . Lots of talent coming back for 2020.— Erik Dobratz (@Erikd25) May 27, 2019

The Eli’s finished the season at 15-4 and reaching the national championship game for two straight seasons is quite an accomplishment.

The Bulldogs lose 11 seniors from this year’s team, but they are loaded with young talent. Don’t be surprised if they make another run at a title next year.

Next year’s Final Four is back in Philadelphia.

