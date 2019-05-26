Yale lacrosse seeking 2nd straight national title Monday

(WTNH) - The Yale lacrosse team is one step away from its second straight national championship.

A victory over Virginia on Monday would do the trick.

A big reason why the bulldogs are in this position is the play of freshman Matt Brandau.

He was anything but a freshman on Saturday in Yale's 21-17 victory over top seeded Penn State.

Related Content: Yale defeats Penn State at Final Four

Brandau scored an incredible seven goals while taking 13 shots. He also added an assist.

This phenom from Maryland has really come into his own.

Watch the video above for more.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.