Yale lacrosse seeking 2nd straight national title Monday

Posted: May 26, 2019 06:35 PM EDT

Updated: May 26, 2019 06:35 PM EDT

(WTNH) - The Yale lacrosse team is one step away from its second straight national championship.

A victory over Virginia on Monday would do the trick.

A big reason why the bulldogs are in this position is the play of freshman Matt Brandau.

He was anything but a freshman on Saturday in Yale's 21-17 victory over top seeded Penn State.

Brandau scored an incredible seven goals while taking 13 shots. He also added an assist. 

This phenom from Maryland has really come into his own. 

