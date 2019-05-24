Yale Lacrosse senior Joe Sessa and team look to punch ticket to title game

(WTNH) - The Yale lacrosse team was working out in Philadelphia on Thursday.

On Saturday, the team plays Penn State at "The Link" -- home of the Eagles.

A spot to the national championship is on the line.

Senior Joe Sessa hopes it is not the last 60 minutes of his college career.

