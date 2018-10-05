Yale men's lacrosse team ready to defend national championship
(WTNH) - The Yale men's lacrosse team is back at work.
Andy Shay's team is not taking anything for granted after winning the program's first national championship last season.
Related Content: Yale men's lacrosse defeats Duke to capture 1st NCAA title
The Bulldogs were taking advantage of early season workouts, which include a couple of exhibitions.
On Saturday, the Elis will play Team USA in Baltimore.
Related Content: Mic'd Up: A practice with Yale lacrosse coach Andy Shay
The Bulldogs will also host Notre Dame next weekend in an exhibition.
Previous
Patriots set for showdown with Colts
Next
Brady throws 500th TD as Pats beat Colts
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Senate votes to advance Kavanaugh confirmation to a final vote
- Good Samaritan driver revives squirrel after car scare
- US unemployment rate falls to 49-year low of 3.7 percent
- Ronaldo ready to play for Juventus amid rape allegation
- Deliberations resuming in Chicago police shooting case
- From Weinstein to Kavanaugh, what's changed in the year since #MeToo went viral
- Keith Kountz emcees sickle cell gala in New Haven
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Tuesday tornado in Mansfield confirmed by National Weather Service
The National Weather Service has confirmed that another tornado took place in Connecticut on Tuesday.Read More »
- Rainfall damages thousands of cars throughout the state
- 39 years since tornado ripped through Windsor Locks
- National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in New Canaan on Tuesday
- Thousands without power, flooded homes as strong storms moved through CT Tuesday
- Weather quiets down Wednesday after a rough Tuesday night
- 'Leaf peeping' season in Connecticut brings travelers to the state
- Storm Team 8 visits fall festival in Hamden
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Former tribal chairman disputes state cigarette tax
A former Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Chairman says he plans to take the state...Read More »
-
Keith Kountz emcees sickle cell gala in New Haven
News 8's Keith Kountz had the honor of being the emcee at a great event for...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PD: Woman cuts store clerk with glass in Hartford robbery
A 39-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly assaulting a grocery store...Read More »
-
Pet of the Week: Dundee
This week's Pet of the Week is an adorable Mini Australian Shepard Mix named...Read More »
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Man dies, another charged with murder in New London stabbing
A man has died after being stabbed during a fight in New London on Thursday.Read More »
Video Center
-
New program at CT Hospice
Good Morning ConnecticutRead More »
-
At the Movies - "Venom" and "A Star Is Born"
In this corner: the latest superhero movie. And in this corner: the third remake of a film that first came out in 1937. "Venom" versus "A Star Is Born."Read More »
-
Keith Kountz emcees sickle cell gala in New Haven
News 8's Keith Kountz had the honor of being the emcee at a great event for the Sickle Cell Disease Association-Southern Connecticut in New Haven on Thursday night.Read More »