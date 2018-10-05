Sports

Yale men's lacrosse team ready to defend national championship

By:

Posted: Oct 04, 2018 06:31 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 04, 2018 11:18 PM EDT

(WTNH) - The Yale men's lacrosse team is back at work.

Andy Shay's team is not taking anything for granted after winning the program's first national championship last season.

The Bulldogs were taking advantage of early season workouts, which include a couple of exhibitions.

On Saturday, the Elis will play Team USA in Baltimore.

The Bulldogs will also host Notre Dame next weekend in an exhibition.

