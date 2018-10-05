Yale men's lacrosse team ready to defend national championship Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Yale men's lacrosse team takes the field for the NCAA Division 1 Men's Lacrosse Championship. (Photo: John Pierson/WTNH) [ + - ] Video

(WTNH) - The Yale men's lacrosse team is back at work.

Andy Shay's team is not taking anything for granted after winning the program's first national championship last season.

The Bulldogs were taking advantage of early season workouts, which include a couple of exhibitions.

On Saturday, the Elis will play Team USA in Baltimore.

The Bulldogs will also host Notre Dame next weekend in an exhibition.