Yale's rowing team is going full speed ahead towards annual Yale-Harvard Regatta

(WTNH) - Yale University has some great coaches, and Steve Gladstone may be the best kept secret.

The head coach of the men's crew team is one of the best rowing coaches of all-time.

This weekend, his Bulldogs cap off a remarkable 2019 season with the Yale-Harvard Regatta.

The Eli's won their 3rd straight National Championship this season, giving Gladstone 15 IRA titles over his career.

He wins where ever he goes. Yale is the 3rd school Gladstone has led to a national title.

What's his secret? Watch the video above to find out.

The Regatta starts at 12:45 p.m. Saturday, The varsity 8 goes off at 2:30 p.m. Yale is looking for its 4th straight win over Harvard.

