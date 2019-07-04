Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu is ‘a pro’ everywhere he goes

(WTNH)–The Yankees do have some All-Stars.

Not many people in baseball are playing better than DJ LeMahieu; He had two more hit against the Mets Wednesday and scored two more runs.

The New York infielder is a first half MVP candidate in the American League, 342 batting average, 61 runs batted in, and under the radar free agent signing before the year started, his teammate Brett Gardner thinks LeMahieu is the steal of the off-season.

“He’s a pro on and off the field…he’s done a great job leading off for us,” Gardner said.

The 30-year-old LeMahieu is a career 300 hitter.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.