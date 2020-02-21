Yankees finish spring workouts before exhibition games, hold team-building ping pong tourney

TAMPA, Florida (WTNH) — As Connecticut prepares for a weekend of spring-like weather, the Yankees wrapped up their final spring workouts before exhibition games begin in Florida.

The Yanks open Grapefruit League play against the Blue Jays Saturday at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

Before playing competitive baseball, the Bombers played some competitive ping pong as part of a yearly team-building exercise.

A full field of 64 players, coaches, field staff and front office baseball operations personnel was whittled down to the last man standing – infielder Kyle Holder.

