Yard Goats chalk up 2 wins out of 3 games against Richmond
(WTNH) - Your Hartford Yard Goats are wrapping up their three game series with Richmond at the Dunkin' Donuts Stadium.
Wednesday morning baseball for these school kids; They have nice hats.
Bottom of the first, down 1-0 Arvicent Perez hits it down the right field line, Tyler Nevin will come around to score, and we are tied at 1-all.
Still in the first inning, Willie Abreau had a base hit up the middle, Tyler Nevin scores. As Perez heads home, he gets an out. 2-1 Yard Goats.
They get more in the third inning. Perez hits it up the middle, nice stop Ryan Howard. 3-1 Goats.
Yard Goats win it 4-3.
The Goats take 2 of 3 in this series, now they hit the road for 3 in New Hampshire and 3 in Portland.
