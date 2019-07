Yard Goats hosted Richmond on Tuesday night A night of celebration where the teams paid tribute to the states Latino population.

In the 1st inning, Richmond gets on the board. Jalen Miller with a blast to left. 1-0 Flying Squirrels.

Tied at 1 in the 2nd inning, bases loaded—two outs. Bret Boswell with the high pop to shallow left field, it should have been the final out of the inning but leftfielder Chris Shaw drops it.

All three runners come home to score.

Yard Goats win it 13-3.